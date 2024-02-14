Dubai, UAE – Following an overwhelming response from discerning buyers, property developer AMIS is thrilled to announce that The Woodland Residences, a groundbreaking luxury real estate project valued at AED 425 million, has been completely sold out within a week of its launch.

Boasting a sellable area of 220,000 sqft, the development elevates the concept of branded residences from mere aesthetics and marketing to seamless product integration within unit interiors. AMIS is collaborating with Laminam to bring Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to every villa within the project.

The remarkable success of The Woodland Residences underscores the unparalleled demand for meticulously crafted residences that redefine luxury living in Dubai's vibrant real estate market. From the moment the project was unveiled, it captured the imagination of investors and homeowners, setting a new standard for opulent living in the city.

"We are absolutely delighted by the extraordinary response to The Woodland Residences," remarked Omar Gull, Managing Partner of AMIS. "The rapid sell-out reaffirms our belief in the strength of the Dubai real estate market and the discerning tastes of our clientele. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our valued customers for their trust and confidence in AMIS."

Featuring a unique blend of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime location, The Woodland Residences offered an unparalleled living experience that resonated strongly with buyers seeking luxury, exclusivity, and sophistication.

The swift sell-out of The Woodland Residences reflects Dubai's position as a global hub for luxury real estate investment and underscores the city's enduring allure for high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled living experiences. It also reaffirms AMIS's commitment to delivering exceptional projects that exceed the expectations of homeowners and investors.

With The Woodland Residences now sold out, AMIS looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovation and excellence in luxury real estate development, shaping the future skyline of Dubai with iconic projects that redefine urban living.

Watch The Woodland Residences intro video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7zribHQWmU

About AMIS

AMIS is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.

amisproperties.com

About Laminam

Laminam produces ceramic slabs which challenge the traditional uses of this material, creating large sized minimum thickness surfaces, which are used in exterior architecture, interior design and furnishings.

laminam.com

