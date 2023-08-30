Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has partnered with five of the leading research providers in the UAE to launch the Investment Outlook Report (IOR).

Aimed at retail investors, the IOR is intended to educate individual investors on opportunities available on the Exchange and to assist them in making sound investment decisions. The five participating research providers are FAB Securities, Al Ramz Capital, Arqaam Capital, BHM Capital and International Securities.

ADX will send the report via e-mail on a daily basis to the existing subscribers, in addition to the possibility of sending the report to anyone interested in the research provided by the Exchange by having them register on ADX’s SAHMI app. The report will provide insights on the activity of the market and possible stock investment opportunities available on ADX.

The initiative is in line with ADX’s financial literacy goal to support the public by providing them with the tools required to make more informed investment decisions, understand how the exchange works and support them in making more informed investment decisions.

Commenting on this new initiative, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “We are delighted to partner with five of the leading research providers in UAE to launch the Investment Outlook Report. ADX is proud to play a key role in raising awareness, keeping investors informed, and promoting financial literacy across the UAE. Through such innovative initiatives, we can help investors better understand our wide range of products and the role stocks can play in a diversified investment portfolio.”

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

