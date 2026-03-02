Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group confirms that its markets will reopen and resume trading, settlement, and all related market activities on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

This follows the official directive issue by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) for the UAE capital markets to resume operations.

The ADX Group stands operationally prepared to resume market activities. Its trading, clearing, and settlement frameworks are ready to support an orderly and efficient marketplace. As a market measure to manage the anticipated price volatility, ADX will temporarily adjust its lower price limit threshold for securities to -5%.

The ADX will continue to closely monitor the market conditions and remain committed to upholding Abu Dhabi’s market integrity and ADX’s operational and regulatory resilience.

Investors are encouraged to refer to verified public disclosures, official company announcements, and transparent market information to make informed investment decisions.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

