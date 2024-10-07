ADU's College of Business ranks among the top two percent of business schools in the world with double accreditation from EQUIS and AACSB International

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Building on its track record of achievements, Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Business has been re-accredited by the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), a comprehensive quality review system for business and management schools, that recognizes its world-class programs and academic excellence.

ADU consolidates its position in an elite group of 224 world-renowned institutions from more than 45 countries accredited by EQUIS. This milestone marks ADU’s third consecutive EQUIS accreditation, further cementing its position as one of the world’s leading business institutions. With this re-accreditation, ADU continues to set global standards for excellence in business education, ensuring its graduates are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in an ever-evolving economy both nationally and internationally.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At ADU, we remain committed to providing our students with world-class programs that enable them to contribute to the development of the UAE’s growth and economic development. The University’s College of Business continues to demonstrate excellence in education on a global level. This achievement serves as a testament to the faculty’s continuous dedication and hard work in advancing the UAE’s educational sector.”

ADU's College of Business is one of the select few institutions worldwide accredited by both EQUIS and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). This double accreditation places ADU among the top two percent of business schools globally, reflecting the college’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence.

Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of the College of Business at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Prestigious recognitions like these place ADU’s College of Business at the forefront of global business education and further reinforces our commitment to shaping the next generation of business leaders. As a faculty, we strive to offer diverse and dynamic educational programs leveraged by the latest research, technology and global best practices to help our students cultivate the skills required by tomorrow’s market demands. As a result, our business graduates have secured leading positions in the market, enabling them to achieve their career goals and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.”

Institutions accredited by EQUIS are assessed in an extensive evaluation process that thoroughly reviews the quality of courses, faculty, academic services, international exposure, community impact, and connections with industry as well as corporate responsibility and sustainability. As the leading accreditation system for management schools, EQUIS is awarded only to top-tier institutions such as those at Oxford and Cambridge universities.

In addition to its double accreditation, ADU’s College of Business was ranked the number one business school in the UAE and Arab region and 101-125 globally according to Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 by Subjects.

ADU’s College of Business offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in business, management, and leadership. Students also benefit from international exchange programs with leading institutions, either for short student exchange programs or to complete further studies. The College’s partners include prestigious universities, including Monash University in Australia, University College Dublin in Ireland, McMaster University in Canada and Menlo College in the USA.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

