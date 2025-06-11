British finance minister Rachel Reeves said that she would increase police spending power by more than 2 billion pounds ($2.70 billion) over the course of a spending review announced on Wednesday.

"I am increasing police spending power by an average 2.3% per year in real terms over the spending review period," Reeves told lawmakers "That is more than 2 billion pounds."

Reeves had earlier announced that the overall growth in departmental budgets would also be 2.3% in real terms.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Muvija M, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Sarah Young)