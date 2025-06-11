​​​​​Dubai, UAE – Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in UAE’s energy sector, has launched its ‘Mega Rewards’ campaign, as part of its loyalty program, EmCan, aimed at enhancing customer engagement and rewarding loyalty across its retail network.

Running from June 2 to December 2, 2025, the campaign offers UAE residents the opportunity to win an array of high-value prizes, including two Nissan Patrol 2026 vehicles, over 70 iPhone 16 Pro devices, Air Arabia tickets, and six cash prizes of AED 10,000 each.

Customers can qualify by spending AED 80 or more on fuel or AED 30 or more on non-fuel purchases and scan their EmCan QR code at the time of purchase.

All eligible entries during the campaign period will be entered into a digital raffle draw overseen by Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), with winners selected electronically and notified via their registered contact details.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, commented: "The Emarat mega rewards campaign reflects our continued focus on enhancing the customer experience through meaningful and memorable engagement. By combining ease of participation with high-value rewards, we aim to strengthen our connection with the communities we serve and reinforce the value of loyalty."

The campaign also reflects Emarat’s alignment with the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy, which seeks to double the digital economy’s contribution to national GDP over the next decade. By eliminating paper-based raffle processes and integrating the entire campaign through the

EmCan Loyalty App, Emarat reinforces its commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and sustainability.

Download the EmCan App at https://www.emcan.com/en/download to learn more about the raffle and stay updated on all offers and upcoming promotions.

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. Emarat is committed to health & safety standards, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and community well-being, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.