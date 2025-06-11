Next-generation subsea digital link will empower emerging markets, drive digital transformation and unlock economic growth

In a landmark move to advance global connectivity, a consortium of four powerful subsea cable operators, namely Zain Omantel International (ZOI), PCCW Global, Sparkle, and Telecom Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the construction of the Asia-Africa-Europe-2 (AAE-2) subsea cable system.

The project aims to establish a robust next-generation subsea digital link connecting Hong Kong and Singapore to Italy traversing secure and high-capacity terrestrial corridors across Thailand, the Arabian Peninsula, and Egypt. It is planned to strategically deliver unprecedented capacity and foster seamless, reliable connectivity across the three continents.

AAE-2 will also feature strategic extensions to additional key destinations across its route, further enhancing intercontinental connectivity and supporting the growing demands of cloud services, content delivery, and digital transformation initiatives across the regions.

This ambitious initiative is designed to revolutionize global connectivity by delivering a geographical diverse, resilient, and high-performance route for international traffic. By integrating both subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, AAE-2 will create a future-proof data highway between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Building on the legacy of the AAE-1 cable, AAE-2 will incorporate the most advanced technological innovations offering unprecedented bandwidth capacity to serve the tremendous traffic needs and empowering communities and businesses across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The project is spearheaded by industry leaders ZOI, PCCW Global, Sparkle, and Telecom Egypt, combining expertise and resources to deliver a world-class infrastructure. This groundbreaking project marks a vital step in addressing the increasing demand for robust internet infrastructure, facilitating faster data transfer and improved connectivity across multiple regions. The consortium is dedicated to ensuring the successful delivery of this transformative infrastructure project, which will play a crucial role in shaping the future of global connectivity.

Sohail Qadir, Chief Executive Officer of ZOI, commented: "This collaboration marks a defining milestone for ZOI and the region we proudly serve. As the international gateway for the Middle East, we are uniquely positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe, making us a strategic enabler of next-generation connectivity. AAE-2 reflects our long-term vision to connect continents and digital ecosystems through resilient and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our cooperation brings together advanced infrastructure, diverse terrestrial routes and AI-ready capacity. AAE-2 will strengthen global traffic flows, empower emerging markets and unlock new avenues for economic growth across the region and beyond.”

Frederick Chui, Chief Executive Officer of PCCW Global, commented: “PCCW Global is proud to contribute to the AAE-2 initiative, building on our legacy of supporting vital global infrastructure. Following our instrumental role in the success of the AAE-1 system, we are pleased to bring our expertise to AAE-2, an advanced, high-capacity and geographically diverse subsea cable system connecting Asia and Europe. This next-generation network underscores our continued commitment to delivering resilient, secure and scalable connectivity for key markets such as Hong Kong, empowering the digital growth of tomorrow.”

Enrico Bagnasco, Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle, commented: “The AAE-2 cable system is an innovative project perfectly in line with Sparkle’s long-term strategy to strengthen the Asia-Africa-Europe corridor by enhancing route diversity and ensuring the highest levels of network resilience. In recent years, we have invested in new submarine systems and established advanced landing hubs along this strategic route, reinforcing our commitment to reliable global connectivity. Among the key initiatives, the Blue & Raman submarine cable systems- linking Italy to India through an innovative path - together with the strengthening of the Sicily Hub in Palermo and the hub in Chania as well as the creation of a brand new scalable landing platform in Genoa. With AAE-2, we are taking a further step forward, contributing to the creation of a distinctive infrastructure that combines terrestrial and subsea solutions to deliver secure, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity in support of the digital transformation of businesses and communities worldwide"

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt, commented: "Over the years, we have made major investments and established partnerships to develop our cutting-edge subsea cable infrastructure, that we are witnessing today. The construction of AAE-2 cable system is a continuation of our success stories as a global data connectivity provider and is another testament to our commitment to driving digital connections through major collaborations. AAE-2 will also benefit from accessing and cross-connecting with the other subsea cables using our WeConnect ecosystem. We are thrilled to be embarking with PCCW Global, Sparkle and ZOI on this transformative project that will reshape the future of digital infrastructure."

About Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Zain Omantel International (ZOI) is the Middle East’s premier wholesale powerhouse serving regional operators, international carriers, global hyperscalers and cloud providers seeking services within the region and beyond. The first-of-its-kind joint venture signifies a substantial advancement in the telecommunications industry and is poised to become a global powerhouse due to Zain's extensive regional presence and success in the retail and digital arenas, combined with Omantel’s exceptional wholesale capabilities and comprehensive international subsea and terrestrial networks. ZOI manages all international wholesale requirements of Zain and Omantel operations in eight countries, serving over 50 million customers.

For more details on the consortium, please visit www.zainomantel.com; www.pccwglobal.com; tisparkle.com, te.eg