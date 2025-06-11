Dubai – TPConnects Technologies, a leading IATA-certified global travel aggregation and distribution technology company, today announced the launch of its International Reseller Program, an initiative aimed at facilitating the global distribution of TPConnects’ travel solutions.

The program enables established travel industry organizations to offer Iris (for Travel Sellers) and Astra (for Airlines) solutions in their local markets. TPConnects has already signed Gerry’s Travel Group (Pakistan), Al Irtehal Group (Oman), and Maas Travel and Tours (Bangladesh). The program is now ready for global expansion.

Iris is one of the leading aggregators, with a worldwide customer footprint. Travel agencies using Iris can access Airlines' NDC content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and aggregator content, providing a single interface for all airline bookings. Iris enables seamless shopping and servicing of air content and ensures that travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients.

Astra is one of the few leading NDC API Gateway solutions available in the market that gives airlines complete control over their distribution. Coupled with the Astra B2B portal, it enables travel agencies to seamlessly access and sell exclusive airline content.

“Travel sellers are looking for simpler ways to access and sell air content from multiple sources,” said Giuseppe Candela, VP Global Sales at TPConnects Technologies. “Our International Reseller Program is designed for organizations with strong industry connections and deep market expertise. By partnering with us, these organizations can make Iris & Astra more accessible to businesses that stand to benefit from our solutions.”

“Partnerships and win-win collaborations are essential for driving rapid sales growth and creating lasting value. Having successfully onboarded resellers in the Middle East and Asia, we are now ready to expand our International Reseller Program globally,” said Eric Dumas, CEO of TPConnects Technologies. “These initial partnerships have demonstrated how our collaborative approach creates value for all parties involved. We welcome travel industry organizations worldwide to join our program and help us extend our market reach, while we continue to develop strategic alliances with key industry players and associations.”

TPConnects is actively expanding its presence in markets with growing demand for modern airline distribution and retailing solutions, leveraging the advantages of IATA NDC standardization. Travel industry organizations interested in joining TPConnects' International Reseller Program can learn more and apply at www.tpconnects.com/partnerships.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. Through twin flagship products – Astra for Airlines (NDC API Gateway and B2B Portal Solutions), and Iris for Travel Sellers (An Aggregator Platform) – TPConnects delivers modern air retailing capabilities that drive technological innovation while helping travel industry players increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the IATA ARMi programme and has received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification, underscoring the company's position as a leader in travel retailing innovation. For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.