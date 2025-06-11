Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced the expansion of its existing service between Sharjah and Maldives to twice daily non-stop flights starting October 27.

The increase in frequency comes after a year from operating the service between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Malé will now offer customers greater convenience and flexibility to explore the tropical paradise of the Maldives.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated: "We are glad to further strengthen our presence in the Maldives with this increased frequency, offering travellers even greater connectivity and flexibility. The step to double our flights reflects the growing demand for air travel to this popular destination. We remain committed to providing our customers with reliable, affordable, and value-driven air travel, while expanding our network to meet the evolving needs of our passengers."

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).