Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has won three global awards at the International District Energy Association (IDEA 2025) Conference and Exhibition held in Minneapolis, USA. Empower won two gold awards in the categories ‘Total Number of Buildings Committed’ & 'Total Building Area Committed’ for district cooling services outside North America. Additionally, Empower received the prestigious ‘Innovation Award Honorable Mention for District Cooling Plant Optimisation Using Machine Learning’.

The IDEA recognized Empower's achievement, noting that this is the eleventh time the company is winning these awards, following previous wins in 2005, 2007, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Empower has received over 20 awards in various categories since its inception, along with other awards at different international conferences.

On this occasion, His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: "We are proud to have received these prestigious global awards, which are a testament to years of continuous work and innovation. These awards are not just a recognition of our achievements but also a demonstration of the international community's trust in our business model and sustainable vision. Winning two gold awards and an innovation award confirms that we are on the right path towards a more efficient and intelligent future in district cooling."

"We at Empower have adopted a strategy that relies on continuous investment in modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and machine learning, to improve the performance of our plants and enhance energy efficiency. This strategy not only contributes to reducing our carbon footprint but also raises the quality of services provided to our customers and ensures continued excellence in operational performance."

"These awards reflect the team spirit that characterizes Empower's teams across all departments, who work tirelessly to achieve the company's goals and reinforce its position as a global leader in district cooling services. I would like to extend my deep gratitude to every individual in the company, as these awards are a fruit of their cooperation and continuous efforts", he added.

"At Empower, we do not consider innovation an option but an integral part of our corporate culture. We will continue to expand and develop to support the environmental sustainability journey and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation in infrastructure and clean energy. ", the CEO concluded.