Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is inviting interested individuals to submit their proposals for the “Restaurant and Coffee Shops” category as well as the “Open Market” category for its upcoming milestone Season 30.

The categories offer an exciting avenue for entrepreneurs to bring their innovative culinary and open market concepts to life at key locations across the destination, such as at the diverse Road of Asia and the famous Indian Chaat Bazaar. The opportunity is also available for those interested in submitting proposals for a new open market concept.

Season after season, restaurant and retail partners have witnessed impressive success with the support and stability offered by Global Village. Season 29 welcomed a 10.5 million guests record and brought together over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options along with more than 75 new partners.

Global Village also supported the launch of 80 new concepts across the different business categories.

Global Village’s commitment to providing a welcoming environment, paired with its dedication to showcasing the world's vibrant cultures, makes it an ideal platform for businesses to thrive and create lasting connections.

Prospective partners can register now through: business.globalvillage.ae

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with Season 29 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10.5 million.

Season 29 hosted 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park was home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests enjoyed over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

Information on Season 30 will be announced soon.