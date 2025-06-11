Cairo – Moharram & Partners (M&P), the leading public policy and strategic communications firm in the Middle East and Africa, announced the opening of its new Hub in Istanbul through a strategic partnership with Ussal Consultancy. This opening is part of the group’s regional expansion plans aimed at consolidating its position in the Turkish market, which serves as a gateway to Caucaus, Central Asia and East European markets.

As part of this partnership, Mr. Ussal Şahbaz, Managing Partner of Ussal Consultancy, will lead the M&P Istanbul Hub, where he will lead efforts to strengthen the group’s presence in this rapidly growing market.

The launch of the Istanbul hub comes at a strategic time, as the Turkish economy is witnessing significant growth and expanding its reach across the Middle East and Africa. The hub has been established to support the expansion of Turkish companies into the region and to foster mutual investment between Turkey and the Middle East and Africa. This partnership combines the expertise of both firms and leverages Moharram & Partners (M&P)’s strong presence in the Middle Eastern and African markets.

Commenting on this regional expansion, Mr. Mostafa Moharram, Chairman and Founder of Moharram & Partners (M&P), expressed his enthusiasm for this step, stating, “The opening of the Istanbul hub marks a pivotal milestone in our regional growth strategy. This partnership with Ussal Consulting enables us to benefit from their deep market expertise and deliver the strategic communications services.”

In turn, Mr. Ussal Şahbaz, Managing Partner for Moharram & Partners(M&P) in Turkey, expressed his delight at joining the group, saying, “I am pleased to partner with Moharram & Partners, where the Istanbul hub will play a key role in public affairs initiatives will proactively contribute to regional stability and growth by fostering cross-border investments, strengthening regional value chains, and facilitating productive public-private dialogue.”

Ambassador Sherif El-Bedewy, CEO of Moharram & Partners (M&P), added, “Our new regional headquarters in Istanbul will bring together a specialized team of highly skilled experts with diverse backgrounds to provide innovative strategic consulting in public policy and strategic communications.”

It is worth noting that Ussal Şahbaz has an outstanding professional track record in business management, government relations, and research. He currently serves as Managing Partner at a consultancy specializing in governmental affairs for technology companies in Turkey. His career includes leadership roles at General Electric and various think tanks, as well as previous positions at the Turkish Presidency and the Turkish Competition Authority. Ussal holds a master’s degree in international development from Harvard University and writes weekly columns for “Ekonomi,” Turkey’s daily business newspaper.

The launch of the Istanbul hub reflects Moharram & Partners’ commitment to strengthening its regional network and reinforcing its position as one of the leading firms in public affairs and strategic communications, paving the way for the group's future plans for expansion.

About Moharram & Partners (M&P)

M&P (Moharram and Partners Group) is a leading public policy and strategic communication group established in 2015. It specializes in risk analysis, government relations, and strategic communications in the Middle East and Africa and works in more than 40 countries worldwide. Over the past nine years, M&P (Moharram and Partners group) has worked with major global, regional, and local economic entities in more than 18 sectors to convey their perspectives and positions on public policy issues and support them in establishing meaningful partnerships with governments, regulators, and media organizations. For more information, please visit the group's website: https://www.moharrampartners.com.