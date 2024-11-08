Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity ADSB, a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has partnered with Dynateq International (Dynateq), an innovator in high-performance weaponry and defence systems, to integrate advanced main and side gun systems onto ADSB’s newly launched RABDAN FA-400 Fast Attack vessel.

The agreement was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Charl Barnard, CEO of Dynateq, on the sidelines of EURONAVAL 2024, being held in Paris until 8 November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “This agreement with Dynateq enables us to arm the RABDAN FA-400 with robust, high-performance firepower, aligning with our objective of delivering superior vessels to both local and global customers. This partnership represents a strategic step in preparing our fleet to meet the complex challenges of today’s maritime environment.”

Charl Barnard, CEO of Dynateq, said: “Our partnership with ADSB on the RABDAN FA-400 presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the precision and reliability of Dynateq’s gun systems in an advanced operational setting, underscoring our commitment to quality and performance. We are confident that our systems will add substantial capability to the RABDAN FA-400, supporting its mission success across a range of strategic applications.”

The RABDAN FA-400, equipped with Dynateq’s main and side gun systems, will be showcased at Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX), which will be held in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17-21 February 2025.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

