Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has pledged AED1.5m to the UAE-based Reach campaign in support of its efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The commitment, which will be delivered over three years, was announced Monday in a signing ceremony hosted at ADNIC’s headquarters, attended by the leadership of both organisations.

The funds will be directed to the Reaching the Last Mile Fund (RLMF), an ambitious multi-donor initiative to eliminate river blindness and lymphatic filariasis in the Sahel region, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in 2017.

The donation will be used to support preventative treatment and technical activities in the seven countries that the RLMF supports: Mali, Niger, Senegal, Chad, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Yemen.

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, said the partnership reaffirmed ADNIC’s deep-rooted dedication to philanthropy and to making a positive impact within the communities it serves.

“ADNIC firmly believes in the power of collective action and the transformative potential of giving back to create a meaningful impact on communities, which aligns with the company's strategy of supporting sustainability, both at home and abroad,” he said. “We are proud to collaborate with an initiative that is held in high regard, and we remain committed to addressing the pressing needs of communities at risk of NTDs.”

Nassar Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Reach campaign, said: “We are grateful to ADNIC for their generous donation, and inspired by their ongoing commitment to improving the lives and livelihoods of people in some of the world’s most impoverished regions. The elimination of NTDs is not only achievable, but possible within our lifetimes. Partnerships such as these are critical to help ensure we reach the finish line, and end the cycle of pain, poverty, and social exclusion that NTDs cause.”

NTDs affect 1 in 5 people worldwide, including 1 billion children. These diseases debilitate, disfigure and can be fatal, but they are all preventable and treatable. By most commonly affecting vulnerable and marginalized populations, NTDs contribute to intergenerational poverty and cost developing nations billions of dollars each year.

More than 200 million people worldwide require treatment for river blindness, while an estimated 850 million people are at risk of lymphatic filariasis. Nearly 40% of the global NTD burden is shouldered by Africa.

The Reach campaign is a UAE-based fundraising initiative working to raise donations and awareness in support of eliminating NTDs, with all proceeds going towards the RLMF. Since launch, the RLMF has delivered more than 90 million preventative treatments, trained more than 970,000 health workers, and funded more than 2,500 surgeries to prevent long-term disability.

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

About the Reach campaign

The Reach campaign raises awareness and funds to help eliminate two neglected tropical diseases: river blindness and lymphatic filariasis. Proceeds from the campaign go towards the Reaching the Last Mile Fund (RLMF), a multidonor platform launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and supported by donors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Learn more at: https://www.reachtheend.org/en

