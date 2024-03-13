The collaboration supports bilateral economic growth and will open new opportunities for companies operating between Western Australia and Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a collaboration Letter of Intent with Western Australia’s (WA) Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation to accelerate growth across shared areas of economic interest. The collaboration is part of a series of strategic ADIO initiatives to drive greater private sector opportunities through strengthened relations with Australia.

The Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation delivers strategic initiatives on behalf of the Western Australian Government, supporting large-scale mining and industrial operations through to innovate startups and small to medium sized businesses across the state. ADIO is working with the department to explore avenues of cooperation within their Diversify WA Strategy and ADIO’s Strategic Clusters.

The agreement also promotes cross-sector activities, including supply chain development, advanced manufacturing, science innovation and technology, and environmental, social and governance frameworks.

Commenting on the agreement, Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: "ADIO is proud to drive and grow trade relations between Abu Dhabi and Western Australia. Our strategic collaboration with the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation will unlock opportunities for Australian companies, enabling their growth into Abu Dhabi and new markets in the region, as do the same for Emirati companies seeking to expand their activities in Australia and its surrounding region.”

Hon Reece Whitby, Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Action, said: “Western Australia has significant economic ties with the United Arab Emirates, with this agreement a good example of the State Government’s strong working relationship with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. The State Government will continue to find ways in which Western Australia and Abu Dhabi can cooperate to achieve mutually beneficial economic outcomes.”

The UAE and Australia enjoy long-standing economic ties, where the UAE is Australia's largest Middle East trade and investment partner. Australia was also among the 192 participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai, which provided a key platform for Australian companies to engage with key partners from the Middle East and South Asia.[1] Bilateral trade of goods and services between both countries stood at USD$9.3bn in 2022.[2] Furthermore, the UAE and Australia announced the commencement of talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2023. The UAE is currently home to almost 16,000 Australian expats.[3]

Western Australia’s economy is export-oriented, with around half of Australia's exports of goods originating from the state each year, including minerals, petroleum, agri-food and specialised manufactured goods.[4] Its gross state product (GSP) was AUD445.3bn in 2022-23, which was 17.4% of Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP).[5]

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

About Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation

The Western Australian Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation lead Western Australia's economic development, international trade and investment, and tourism, and promote the defence, international education, science and innovation sectors.

It promotes the state nationally and internationally to increase trade and attract investment through Invest and Trade WA, while creating awareness of WA as a destination of choice to visit, live, work and study.

The department fosters the State’s leading science, research and innovation sectors to build a technologically advanced and prosperous future for all Western Australians, while building a network to support collaboration opportunities with international partners.

