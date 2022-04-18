Successful graduates of the programme will be selected for employment within their organisations through robust and structured assessment centers

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the educational arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Human Resources Authority (HRA), and Banque Misr have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a banking educational programme at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The agreement furthers the parties’ strategic collaboration to facilitate knowledge exchange and enhance the educational and training platforms for banking offered by ADGM Academy. The partnership aims to refine the skills of Emirati researchers, promote their successful integration to the private sector, and support their pursuit of meaningful and sustainable employment.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Ahmed Saleh the acting Executive Director of Manpower Development & Management Sector – at HRA and Mr. Abdullah Al Suwaidi the ADGM Academy Board Member and Mr. Khaled El Bialy the CEO Banque Misr UAE.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of ADGM Academy, said: “This is a significant milestone for ADGM Academy, as we reinforce our commitment to support the UAE’s knowledge sector, particularly in the crucial fields of finance and banking. Through this partnership with HRA and Banque Misr, We aim to train and certified the Emirati nationals for employability in Banque Misr. We are proud to be supporting the UAE’s wider goal to further cultivate local talent.”

Successful graduates of the programme will be selected for employment within their organisations through robust and structured assessment centers. Banque Misr will identify and sponsor the graduates of the ADGM Academy programme, and further assist in training and employability as per their human resources requirements.

To get started, ADGM Academy and its partners will formalise a study proposal highlighting the complete banking education key performance indicators, followed by establishing a committee to provide support, guidance and oversight of progress.

With the support of Banque Misr, ADGM Academy will identify training needs, and then, with the assistance of the Human Resources Authority, will recognise potential UAE graduate Nationals seeking job opportunities to be trained and be prepared for employment.

Commenting on the agreement, Ms. Amal Al Jabri, The Acting Director General of the Human Resources Authority (HRA), confirmed that this agreement represents an extension of the fruitful institutional cooperation between the Authority and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy to enhance the participation of UAE nationals in the private sector, as HRA continues to develop mechanisms for joint work to serve the strategic objectives of the public and private sectors in a beneficial manner. Directly on the young citizen who is looking for a job, based on the powers and competencies granted to it by the law of its establishment in 2015. Among these competencies are the establishment and development of comprehensive information systems for job opportunities available to citizens in government agencies and companies and the private sector, coordination with the competent authorities and work to follow up institutional performance for entities and their measurement in relation to human resources and Emiratisation.

She praised the importance of the educational platform for banking business in supporting the qualitative Emiratisation rates in the banking and banking field. She said, "We will continue to work on developing more plans aimed at developing the capabilities and knowledge skills of national talents in all fields to provide more job opportunities for the Authority's database in the labor market of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"We are pleased to further cement our strategic partnership with the ADGMA and praise the role of Banque Misr in supporting national development programmes in the financial and banking field by developing the educational platform, attracting national job seekers, and invest in their readiness to lead the future in the financial and banking sector with efficiency and skill in national hands. we also confirm the continuity of the authority in launching more innovative initiatives in a way that promotes common goals and supports the comprehensive development process in the work system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi." She added.

Khaled El Bialy – CEO Banque Misr UAE, said: “Banque Misr has always attached great importance to the development and advancement of human resources, believing that they are the most important assets of any institution; and that the strength of institutions lies in their enlightened talent.

Khaled El Bialy confirmed that “the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) comes within the framework of Banque Misr's values and strategies reflecting its commitment and dedication to sustainable development and to achieving prosperity for Egypt and all countries in which the bank operates. In addition, we have a firm heartfelt duty to contribute positively and effectively towards the UAE economy and its nationals through the partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Academy to develop cadres of young graduates who possess the required basic and technical level of banking career, and in collaboration with the Human Resources Authority to establish a banking educational hub at ADGM.”

