Dubai, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. It aims to advance Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation and strengthen its preparedness by developing cutting-edge communications and technology solutions to reinforce the crisis management ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Response and Recovery Sector on behalf of ADCMC, while e& UAE was represented by Omar Abdulla AlKaf, Senior Director- Head of Government Sales. The MoU is an important step towards cooperation in establishing primary and backup systems for both wired and wireless connectivity, thereby ensuring the reliability and continuity of communications under all circumstances.

Areas of cooperation include the provision of cloud hosting solutions and the establishment of data and control centres to support digital infrastructure requirements. They also include the utilisation of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and connected devices to strengthen the service ecosystem and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, particular emphasis is placed on cybersecurity, big data analysis, and the development of advanced digital solutions designed to meet future demands.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Response and Recovery Sector at ADCMC, said: “The partnership reflects the Centre’s commitment to adopting the most advanced technical solutions and aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of fostering innovation and deploying the latest technologies in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. It is a strategic step towards equipping national talent with future-oriented skills through implementing training programmes and organising awareness sessions, in addition to developing digital mechanisms that enhance the reporting ecosystem and support effective responses to emergencies, crises and disasters”

H.E added: “The ADCMC is actively enhancing partnerships with specialised entities to develop an integrated crisis management system based on innovation and advanced technologies, which reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leading position in this field.”

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer at e& UAE, said: “Through this MoU, e& UAE will help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s crisis-management ecosystem with resilient, dual-path connectivity, sovereign cloud hosting and secure data and control-centre capabilities that keep critical communications available when they matter most. We’re bringing advanced 5G, IoT and cybersecurity services, combined with analytics and training for national talent, so responders can share information faster, coordinate seamlessly and make data-led decisions in real time. Together with ADCMC, we’re enabling a safer, more prepared and connected future for the emirate.”

The memorandum is part of the ADCMC’s efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s preparedness by developing a reliable digital infrastructure that enables efficient response and swift coordination in diverse emergency scenarios. It also highlights the Centre’s commitment to adopting the latest technological and smart solutions while harnessing innovation to improve its operational ecosystem, consolidating its status as a leading institution in emergency, crisis, and disaster management and upholding the highest standards of preparedness and readiness across the emirate.