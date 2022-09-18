ADC Developments has appointed Ahmed Samir El-Desouky to be chief commercial officer (CCO) as part of the company's plan to use strong competencies within teamwork, and to benefit from diverse expertise that El-Desouky enjoys in many major real estate companies.

CCO of ADC Developments Ahmed Samir El-Desouky has extended experience of up to 18 years in real estate market. During that period, he was listed in multiple positions in major real estate development companies, most notably; Talaat Moustafa Group, Coldwell Banker, SODIC, La Vista, Delta Group and UAE Damac.

El-Desouky has acquired scientific experiences in addition to practical experiences, as he obtained a diploma in psychology from the National Center for Judicial Studies, and a diploma in sales and marketing from the American University, which added to his practical experience in real estate market, thus educational path would complete his career.

CCO of ADC Developments Ahmed Samir El-Desouky expressed his happiness to join the company’s team, which is one of the leading companies in Egypt’s real estate market with more than 35 years of experience, highlighted the company’s success during its long journey in developing a variety of projects, as well as it maintained its credibility with customers.

El-Desouky disclosed that he has a comprehensive and ambitious plan to work with the company during the coming period in order to support marketing and sales plan for projects that are currently being offered.



Consequently, the proposed strategy focuses on benefiting from distinguished projects are being developed by the company and its strong precedent in real estate market. Additionally, linking this plan to the nature of target customers and the ease of delivering real estate product to them.

He added that ADC Developments has succeeded in developing a large number of separate projects in Fifth Settlement, New Cairo, Heliopolis and Nasr City. Moreover, it has developed two residential compounds in Sharm El Sheikh, in addition to Katameya Breeze project in North Tessen Street in Fifth Settlement.

The company eyes achieving strong sales in its projects during the last quarter of this year, depending on its reputation in property market, distinctive real estate products, and the presence of an integrated and skilled team that will cooperate with it to achieve this goal. Besides, the important role of all the company's departments and teamwork in achieving great sales, El-Desouky concluded.