DHL Global Forwarding will own and operate over 20 Danzas’ state-of-the-art facilities across Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Customers across UAE, GCC, and MEA to benefit from more efficient and seamless services

Dubai, UAE: DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of the DHL Group, has completed the acquisition of shares in Danzas AEI Emirates, with all facilities now rebranded to DHL. The full integration not only brings a transformation in logo and name but also enhances operational capabilities with the transfer of 1,100 logistics experts and ownership of over 20 facilities. This will result in more efficient and seamless logistics services for customers in the UAE, GCC, and MEA (Middle East and Africa) region. With this integration, DHL Global Forwarding solidifies its position as a market leader in freight forwarding and logistics in Dubai, further accelerating the growth of the logistics business in the MEA region. In 2022, DHL Group generated a revenue of €4,161 million in the region.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East, and Africa said: “Our integration with Danzas AEI Emirates paves the way for strengthened logistics operations in the GCC and MEA. We are proud to carry the Danzas lineage forward and build on its distinction as the leading logistics provider in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. This acquisition will allow us to marry the best of both worlds – DHL’s global expertise with Danzas’ local heritage to foster innovation and sustainability, and create value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.

He added: “DHL Global Forwarding has revolutionized the world of logistics through customer-centricity and excellence, and our integration with Danzas will enable us to expand our reach and support the growth of the logistics business in the GCC, while enhancing regional competitiveness as an economic hub.”

Since its establishment in 1995 as a joint venture between Al Tayer Group and DHL Global Forwarding, Danzas AEI Emirates has played a vital role in developing the region as a global logistics hub. Following the integration, DHL Global Forwarding will own and operate over 20 Danzas’ state-of-the-art facilities across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with key sites in Jebel Ali Freezone, Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport), and Dubai Airport Free Zone, including the latest station based in Ras Al Khaimah.

