Imperial, owned by DP World, has received the approval to acquire a 100% stake in the J&J Group, which offers end-to-end logistics solutions along the Beira and North-South corridors in South-East Africa.

On 18 July 2022, the company closed the transaction related to the acquisition of a 51% stake in the group, which was announced on 29 July 2021, according to a press release on Tuesday.

This step will be followed by the acquisitions of the second and third tranches of 46.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

J&J Group is specialised in the transport of break-bulk, containerised, project, fuel, and out-of-gauge cargo between Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: "This acquisition strengthens DP World’s position in Africa as an end-to-end logistics provider, by adding J&J’s significant presence along these key corridors in Africa – a market where trade is expected to grow at more than twice GDP driven by population growth, accelerated urbanisation, and rising middle classes."

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer of DP World Logistics and Group CEO at Imperial, Mohammed Akoojee, commented: "This acquisition complements our ‘Gateway to Africa’ focus as it optimises and expands our reach in Africa by providing scale in end-to-end cross-border transportation services in key countries and new industries."

