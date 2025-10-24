Ras Al Khaimah-based Gulf Cement Company and the Italian firm Buzzi Unicem, a global leader in the cement industry, have merged beginning of a new phase of industrial excellence in the emirate.

The merger follows Buzzi Unicem's subsidiary, TC Mena Holdings, acquiring a majority stake in Gulf Cement Company in May 2025. The merger will see the Italian cement company expand its presence in the United Arab Emirates, leveraging Gulf Cement's existing production facility in Ras Al Khaimah.

HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the merger of the companies at a ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office, a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE, and senior officials.

HH Sheikh Saud said the merger reflects the strength of the private sector in the emirate and the international confidence in its business environment, noting that the company’s progress towards global recognition demonstrates Ras Al Khaimah’s ability to establish world-class enterprises, expand into international markets, and benefit from advanced technologies and expertise.

The merger marks a significant milestone in the history of Gulf Cement Company, established in 1977, which has played a vital role in supporting the UAE’s national infrastructure through the production of high-quality cement and the adoption of innovative environmental initiatives, including waste heat recovery systems and carbon emission reduction programmes.

By joining Buzzi, the company will benefit from global expertise and advanced technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and expand its international presence, strengthening its position as a leading industrial enterprise aligned with the UAE’s sustainable development ambitions.

The merger also reaffirms Buzzi’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East, one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing construction markets. It reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic approach to supporting national companies and advancing their global partnerships, contributing to economic growth, expanding investment opportunities, and solidifying the emirate’s reputation as a preferred destination for business, industry and innovation.

