Dubai: – Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has signed a partnership agreement with Citadel Completions LLC, based in Chennault International Airport, Louisiana, USA, to enter the ACJ Services Centre Network. Citadel will provide to ACJ customers a wide spectrum of capabilities, including maintenance, engineering, modification and upgrade services. The signature took place at MEBAA, the Middle East and North Africa's leading business aviation event in Dubai.

The ACJ Service Centre Network already has locations in Dubai (UAE), Xiamen (PRC), Basel (Switzerland), Bordeaux (France) and Indianapolis (US). Capabilities include all maintenance related activities, cabin-refurbishing and cabin/system upgrades, giving ACJ customers/operators a globally approved network of facilities to rely on.

Citadel delivers superior customized service to its clients and is focused on design excellence and on-time aircraft redelivery. The company’s exceptional facilities include a 10,000 ft runway to accommodate the largest aircraft and a highly skilled labour force for heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The facility covers a sprawling 260,000 square feet, and its multiple hangars can accommodate multiple aircraft projects simultaneously. Citadel can support aircraft registered worldwide and holds Part 145 Repair Station certifications from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

More than 210 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica, and more than 1,800 private and business aviation Airbus helicopters are in service worldwide.

