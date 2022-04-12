Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Acino, a leading provider of high-quality pharmaceutical products and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Batterjee Pharma that will align with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Health Sector Transformation Programme, which was launched as part of National Vision 2030.

Closely following Acino’s recent announcement of expansion in Saudi Arabia, the agreement was formalised at a special signing ceremony, in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Al Masoud, Saudi Commercial Attaché to Switzerland; Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Acino; Dr. Andrew Bird, General Manager and Head of Region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Acino; Fahad Al Otaibi, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Acino; and Mohammed Batterjee, General Manager, Batterjee Pharma.

H.E. Abdullah Al Masoud, Saudi Commercial Attaché to Switzerland said, “We welcome Acino to grow its presence in the Kingdom, as well as its collaboration with organisations like as Batterjee Pharma that will enhance access to treatments for patients and caregivers. Partnerships like these will contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s Health Sector Transformation goals that focus on quality, care, and optimisation of treatment outcomes.”

Considered a key component of the National Transformation Programme, Saudi Arabia's Health Sector Transformation Programme is focused on increasing quality and efficiency of care and optimising treatment outcomes. Working with Batterjee, Acino will further its commitment to deliver enhanced access to high-quality essential medicines for patients and healthcare providers. Acino's agreement with Batterjee Pharma will deliver products in two stages. Acino's anti-constipation medicines will be available later this year, and its gastro and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) medicines will follow in 2024.

“Acino is committed to advancing the development of healthcare across Saudi Arabia, by accelerating access to high-quality medicines that patients and the government can trust and value,” said Fahad Al Otaibi, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Acino. “Our expansion in the Kingdom signals our commitment to this end, and collaboration with organisations like Batterjee is an important step in that journey. Together, we shall enhance patient services and promote higher standards, working with passion and skill towards better outcomes in care that lay the foundation for a more prosperous society.”

“This agreement between Batterjee Pharma and Acino aligns closely with the government’s Health Sector Transformation Programme, and its wider aspirations for the betterment of Saudi society,” said Mohammed Batterjee, General Manager, Batterjee Pharma. “Our licensing agreement will accelerate Saudi patients’ access to the medicines they need to live full and fulfilling lives. We are proud to stand with Acino in pursuit of this vision.”

About Acino

Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Russia, the CIS Region, and Latin America. Acino is part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company. The company delivers quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in the key emerging markets and leverages its high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing. With the proven track record and in-depth knowledge of its markets, dedication to get medication to those who need it most, and scientific educational approach, Acino aims to become the preferred brand for patients and healthcare professionals.

