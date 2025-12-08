Dubai, UAE: Qadi, the Middle East’s first sovereign regulatory compliance platform, today emerged from stealth and announced its pre-seed funding round, led by Incubayt. Qadi’s platform turns local laws, regulations and policies into AI agents that can make compliance determinations, with the goal of transforming how the region’s law firms and institutions manage legal and compliance workflows enabling them to move faster and unlock growth.



Built for the legal and regulatory systems of MENAT, Qadi combines regional legal expertise, regulatory insight and data sovereignty in a single platform. Qadi deconstructs local laws, regulations and internal policies and encodes their rules into AI agents that take actions, and integrates compliance checks proactively into business workflows.



Qadi’s mission is to give the region a regulatory platform that legal and compliance teams can trust. It protects the confidentiality of institutional data and policies while unlocking the speed and intelligence of next-generation AI agents.



Within Qadi, AI agents convert fragmented legal and compliance tasks into end-to-end workflows. One set of agents can take first-pass responsibility for contracts, reviewing Non-disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and Master Service Agreement (MSAs), checking them against local requirements and internal playbooks, routing them to the right approvers, and notifying sales and go-to-market teams when deals are ready to move. Another set of agents can focus on scanning media assets against regional financial promotions and advertising rules.



Mohamad El Charif, Founder at Qadi, said:

“Qadi is doing something distinct. We aren't just building a copilot; we’re building the engine for compliance automation. By bridging the gap between strategic legal advisory and AI, Qadi is positioning itself as the backbone of the next generation of legal services in the region.”



The funding will drive the expansion of Qadi’s team of AI and Legal Engineers and support the rollout of its platform to select law firms and financial institutions across the GCC.



Sami Khoreibi, Investor and Founder of Incubayt, commented:

“Around the world, regulatory AI is moving from experiments to core infrastructure but in this region, it has to be sovereign and deeply tuned to local rules. Qadi is taking the right approach of starting with local laws, regulations and policies, encoding them as agents, and deploying them inside the institution’s own environment. That combination of agentic automation, regulatory depth and data sovereignty is exactly what our most sophisticated clients are asking for.”



As the Middle East continues to modernise its legal and regulatory regimes and attract global capital, Qadi aims to provide the regulatory operating layer for the region’s law firms and institutions, embedding regulatory intelligence directly into operational workflows for instant, scalable decision-making.



About Qadi:

Qadi is a sovereign regulatory compliance platform, that turns local laws, regulations and policies into AI agents that automate compliance for the region’s leading institutions.