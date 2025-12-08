Dubai, UAE - AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group (WAG) and the region’s leading provider of automotive data solutions, has announced the launch of AutoData Analytics, a new-generation intelligence platform designed to give automotive professionals a sharper, more comprehensive understanding of market performance and vehicle behaviour across the GCC.

Developed to bridge data, strategy, and decision-making, AutoData Analytics delivers a unified view of the automotive landscape, empowering manufacturers, dealers, financiers, and insurers to make confident, data-backed decisions. The platform combines predictive analytics, real-time market tracking, and valuation modelling to help partners identify opportunities, optimise operations, and anticipate future trends.

Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East, commented: “AutoData Analytics represents the next evolution in how the automotive industry uses data. It turns complexity into clarity - translating millions of data points into meaningful insights that drive profitability, improve accuracy, and enhance transparency. Our goal is simple: to make advanced data intelligence accessible and actionable for every business in the automotive value chain.”

Turning Data into Direction

AutoData Analytics unifies multiple layers of automotive intelligence into one connected platform - transforming raw datasets into strategic, actionable insight. The system’s analytical modules cover every key performance area, enabling partners to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions across the value chain:

Residual Values - Evaluate how vehicles retain value over time to inform accurate pricing and resale strategies.

Future Residual Values - Predict long-term depreciation patterns using advanced modelling to enhance leasing, financing, and fleet planning.

Price Trends - Monitor real-time and historical market shifts across multiple segments for agile pricing decisions.

Market Reports - Access comprehensive insights into brand performance, consumer behaviour, and competitive positioning.

- Access comprehensive insights into brand performance, consumer behaviour, and competitive positioning. New Car Registration Reports: Track vehicle registration volumes and market penetration by brand, model, and segment.

Market Days Supply - Measure stock turnover rates to refine inventory strategies.

Inventory Heatmap - Identify high-performing and underperforming areas for efficient resource allocation.

Insurance Insights - Analyse how insurance data impacts pricing, risk assessment, and market competitiveness.

Together, these modules create a cohesive environment for market intelligence - allowing users to analyse value retention, track price movements, forecast depreciation, and measure market health through a single, integrated dashboard. Each component is designed to turn information into impact, helping partners enhance profitability, reduce operational risk, and strengthen decision-making at every stage of the automotive lifecycle.

Proven Results and Industry Impact

The platform has already demonstrated measurable results. In a recent client deployment, AutoData Analytics was used to develop a valuation-based pricing matrix that increased internal audit accuracy by 40%, streamlining financial oversight and supporting more consistent pricing standards across business divisions.

Fuchs added: “Our commitment has always been to bring trust, intelligence, and transparency to the automotive ecosystem. With AutoData Analytics, we are giving our partners the ability to not only react to market shifts but to predict and prepare for them. This is data with direction, designed to support better strategy, stronger performance, and smarter growth.”

The launch of AutoData Analytics further strengthens AutoData Middle East’s position as a regional leader in automotive intelligence. Alongside its flagship platform Vehicle Report, which now serves over 60,000 users across the UAE, the company continues to set benchmarks for data transparency, consumer confidence, and innovation across the mobility sector.

About AutoData Middle East

Launched in the region in 2010, AutoData Middle East provides comprehensive vehicle history reports in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. The company is part of the Skelmore Group, which boasts over 35 years of experience in the automotive business, positioning it as a leading provider of accurate and detailed vehicle information. Driven by a commitment to excellence, its data-driven solutions empower confident decision-making in insurance pricing, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations, enhancing transparency and confidence across the automotive landscape. AutoData Middle East was recently honored with the AI-based Estimating Solutions Provider Award at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024.