Dubai, UAE: Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million floating-rate bond issued by Bank of China Dubai Branch under its USD 40 billion Medium Term Note Programme. The three-year conventional bond, maturing on 24 November 2028, set a record for the narrowest issuance spread of U.S. dollar bonds with a three-year maturity among Chinese banks, highlighting the international market's strong recognition of Bank of China's credit strength and financing capabilities.

The issuance underscores the strong and growing presence of Chinese financial institutions on Nasdaq Dubai and reflects continued investor confidence in Bank of China’s credit strength and global funding strategy. With this listing, the total outstanding value of Bank of China’s debt instruments listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached approximately USD 1.9 billion across multiple tranches and maturities.

To mark the listing, Consul General of China in Dubai H.E. Ou Boqian rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior executives from both organisations.

Consul General of China in Dubai H.E. Ou Boqian emphasized: "The bond issuance by Bank of China not only reflects the influence of Chinese institutions in the international capital markets but also further underscores Dubai's status as an international financial centre in the Middle East. In recent years, China-UAE financial cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The successful listing of these bonds serves as a powerful testament to the deepening and broadening of financial collaboration between the two countries."

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “Bank of China has built a longstanding and trusted relationship with Nasdaq Dubai, and we are delighted to welcome the Bank’s latest bond listing. Dubai continues to serve as a strategic bridge between China and global capital markets, offering issuers a transparent, internationally aligned platform and access to a deep and geographically diverse investor base. Listings of this calibre highlight the strength and resilience of our marketplace.”

Chinese issuers, including Bank of China, China Development Bank, the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China, ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, and China Construction Bank, have collectively raised more than USD 27 billion through listings on Nasdaq Dubai. The exchange has hosted milestone transactions, including the first-ever bond issuances in the Middle East by China’s Ministry of Finance and China Development Bank. This sustained activity highlights Dubai’s role as a key conduit for capital flows between Asia and global markets.

The total outstanding value of debt securities on Nasdaq Dubai has exceeded USD 145 billion, underscoring the exchange’s role as the region’s leading venue for international fixed-income instruments and a global hub for cross-border capital flows.