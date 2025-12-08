NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Cantor, a premier global investment bank and part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies, today announced it is expanding its presence in the Middle East and opening a new office in ADGM, the International Financial Centre of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The firm has secured in-principle approval for a Financial Services Permission to carry on Regulated Activities in or from the ADGM. The new office will reinforce Cantor’s ongoing commitment to broaden its presence in key international markets and to serve regional clients across the Middle East.

Ali Khalpey, Head of Middle East, Investment Banking & Capital Markets at Cantor joined earlier this year to oversee the firm’s expansion across the Gulf region focused on capital markets and advisory services. Khalpey joined Cantor Fitzgerald from EFG Hermes, where he was Head of Equity Capital Markets, and brings extensive experience executing transactions and developing client relationships across the Middle East.

“The Middle East is a key growth market for Cantor as we continue to expand our global investment banking and capital markets platform,” said Sage Kelly, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Investment Banking, Cantor. “As we expand into Abu Dhabi, we are bringing the same long-term, talent-driven approach that has guided Cantor for decades. With Ali’s leadership, we are well positioned to capture opportunities across the Gulf and deliver the full scope of Cantor’s capabilities to clients.”

“The Gulf is one of the most active markets globally for IPOs and capital formation, and we hope to contribute meaningfully to the continued growth and deepening of regional capital markets,” said Ali Khalpey, Head of Middle East, Investment Banking & Capital Markets at Cantor. “ADGM has become a major financial hub connecting global and regional capital, and Cantor’s presence here will enable us to better serve clients pursuing diversification and access to international markets.”

“We are pleased to welcome Cantor to ADGM. The firm’s decision to establish an office in Abu Dhabi reflects the growing importance of our financial centre as a base for global institutions serving clients across the Middle East,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM. “Cantor’s presence will contribute towards our growing ecosystem and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s continued development as a hub for capital markets activity.”

Cantor’s new office is subject to final regulatory approval, which is expected in Q1 2026.

About Cantor

Cantor, a premier global investment bank, is a part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies. Founded in 1945, Cantor delivers unparalleled sector expertise, innovative products, and tailored solutions across a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, fixed income and equities sales and trading, prime services, research, and asset management. Headquartered in New York, the firm has more than 60 office locations worldwide.

