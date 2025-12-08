Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with a delegation from US-based grain storage and transportation services provider Blumberg Grain to discuss the company’s plan to establish a regional center in Egypt for its Middle East and East Africa operations, the Egyptian ministry stated on December 7th.

The talks also tackled areas of cooperation related to food security and agricultural preservation technology between the two sides.

El-Khatib outlined Egypt’s economic reform and development program, noting that more than $500 billion has been invested since 2014 in infrastructure, road networks, ports, and new cities to support the investment and trade environment.

He said the government is working to expand the role of the private sector and benefit from Egypt’s strategic location, supported by new transport links between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

The minister said recent measures have contributed to lower inflation, higher foreign currency reserves, and a surplus in net foreign assets.

He referred to changes in the trade system that reduced investment and trade-related burdens by 65% over the past year, with a target of further reductions ahead.

El-Khatib also highlighted the New Delta agricultural project and invited the American company to consider opportunities in its management and operations.

Additionally, El-Khatib noted Blumberg Grain’s plan to establish a center in Egypt to support agricultural activity and expand agricultural exports, saying food security and export development remain government priorities.

For his part, Chairman and CEO of Blumberg Partners Philip Blumberg said the company chose Egypt as the hub for its Middle East and East Africa operations.

He said the planned regional center will include greenhouses, storage facilities, and manufacturing processes to increase product value.

Blumberg added that the company intends to invest in a cold chain facility in East Port Said to support manufacturing and export activity, making use of Egypt’s engineering capabilities and labor costs.

He also said the company aims to transfer its technology for preserving perishable crops to Egypt, enabling longer storage periods and helping reduce post-harvest losses.