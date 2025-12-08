Arab Finance: The Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Waleid Gamal El-Dien concluded a roadshow in the US with a series of meetings to strengthen cooperation with American institutions and companies and encourage new investments in targeted sectors within the zone, as per a statement.

Gamal El-Dien and his delegation met with US organizations working in economic development, energy solutions, and advanced irrigation technology.

Discussions focused on available investment opportunities in the industrial and logistics sectors and the potential for expanding American involvement in projects within the SCZONE.

Gamal El-Dien began the day by participating in a roundtable hosted by the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation.

The session outlined the zone’s features, investor incentives, and opportunities to localize industries and expand export capacity to regional and international markets.

He noted that the SCZONE has gained the confidence of investors and supports the shift toward technological and sustainable solutions in industrial and logistics activities.

The delegation also met with Honeywell executives, including Building Solutions President Sudhakar Janakiraman and Vice President of Global Sales Adam Joiner.

The visit included a tour of Honeywell’s facilities to review its industrial automation, energy transition, and energy storage technologies.

Talks examined cooperation opportunities to apply these solutions within the SCZONE’s ports and industrial areas to support industrial localization and improve operational performance.

Gamal El-Dien also met with representatives of Dragon Line, a company specializing in mobile drip irrigation systems, including Monty Teeter and Dimitriy Vakulenko.

Discussions explored cooperation in manufacturing mobile drip irrigation and pivot irrigation systems to support water management industries and align these activities with the zone’s operations.

The SCZONE delegation’s US tour included meetings with several American companies in advanced technology, sustainable energy, pharmaceuticals, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and smart agriculture.

These engagements reviewed areas of potential cooperation and ways to encourage investment to localize industries and apply smart and sustainable solutions across different sectors.

The authority said these efforts reflect the zone’s role as a platform for manufacturing and logistics services and its connection to regional and international markets.