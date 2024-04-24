THE IMPORTANCE OF WATER CONSERVATION

ACCIONA has launched the World Water Day 2024 campaign in different schools of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 350 children of 12 years old to highlight on the importance of water conservation

RIYADH: ACCIONA, a global leader in sustainable infrastructure and solutions, has launched its "Take Care of the Water" campaign in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on World Water Day 2024. With a firm commitment to sustainability, ACCIONA aimed to raise awareness about water conservation among 350 children of around 12 years old, empowering them to become stewards of this vital resource.

Aligned with ACCIONA’s dedication to sustainability, the campaign kicked off in different schools of the Kingdom in the cities of Al Khobar, Medina, Riyadh, and Tabuk on March 20th and 21st, just a few days before World Water Day, as this day fell on Friday. The rollout of this campaign was to highlight the importance of water conservation.

"We believe that educating the younger generation about water conservation is pivotal to securing a sustainable future," says the ACCIONA Sustainability Committee in KSA. "Through the 'Take Care of the Water' campaign, we aim to instill the importance of water conservation in children and empower them to take meaningful action.”

The campaign involved equipping children with a water kit containing essential tools such as a backpack, sustainable waterdrop, leaflet, and poster. Through engaging activities, students learned and implemented water-saving practices. Science teachers have also actively participated, leading class discussions to reinforce learning and encourage sharing experiences.

Javier Nieto, ACCIONA’s Water Solutions Director in KSA, emphasized ACCIONA's dedication to addressing water scarcity and sanitation challenges through operations and innovative projects. " This year, through the Take Care of the Water campaign, we aim to educate and empower children as conservation champions, extending our message beyond classrooms to homes and communities," says Nieto.

ACCIONA invited schools, educators, and communities to promote water conservation and create a sustainable world for future generations.

With a strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ACCIONA in the framework of the Saudi

national strategy, "Vision 2030", is dedicated to driving positive change in water management and environmental stewardship in the Kingdom. More than 90% of Saudi Arabia is covered in desert, and there are no lakes or rivers in the country. Saudi Arabia is considered to have a severe water deficit according to the UNESCO Water Scarcity Index. By 2040, the population of KSA is projected to expand by 2.3%, or to 42 million people. Due to this, the already sparse and limited water supplies will be under even more strain.

ACCIONA is leading the water sector in Saudi Arabia, having built 6 reverse osmosis desalination plants that produce 2.36 million m3 per day of fresh water.

