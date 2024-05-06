Abu Dhabi, UAE - Hold onto your hats and fasten your seatbelts as the newly appointed Chief Island Officer (CIO) of Yas Island, none other than the Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds, is revving up the excitement at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, showcasing an unforgettable journey into the world of entertainment.

In a move that's sure to have visitors laughing all the way to the rollercoaster, Chief Island Officer (CIO) Ryan Reynolds spares some expense in hiring an unlikely body double to tackle the thrills on his behalf. However, hilarity ensues when the substitute, a senior citizen version, confidently struts towards the rides, mistaking Reynolds for the previous CIO, Jason Momoa.

Reynolds finally finds himself faced with a challenge – to conquer his fears and embrace the adrenaline rush, ending with a cheeky suggestion that he may have "tested the waterproof capabilities" of his new pants.

With a playful spirit and a dash of humor, viewers catch a glimpse of Reynolds’ myriad adventures across Yas Island, promising an unforgettable journey for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts. After all, the aim is to #RollLikeRyan and experience every moment to the fullest.

To view the video, please click here.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ridheema Singh

rrsingh@miral.ae

Rogina Barsoum

rbarsoum@webershandwick.com