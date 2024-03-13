BEIRUT - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and Emir Magid Arslan Foundation have signed an agreement at the Foundation’s headquarters in Lebanon to cooperate in the field of training and capacity building, especially in information technology, cybersecurity, and training courses. The agreement was signed during the inauguration of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Station at the Foundation’s headquarters.

The agreement was signed by Princess Zeina Magid Arslan, the Foundation’s president, and Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar, representative of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for culture and media in Lebanon, in the presence of Princess Wafaa Al Atrash, president of the American Center of Research (ACOR), Mr. Shedeed Hanna, the mayor of Choueifat city, representatives of local authorities, and political parties’ officials in the city, in addition to representatives of youth organizations and people from the region.

In her delivered speech, Dr. Linda Al-Tanouri, the Foundation vice president, stated that the goal of this project is to provide technical and professional training that comes within the shared interest of both sides. This is to empower the youth, enhance their skills, and help them enter the labor market and support their entrepreneurship.

Dr. Al-Tanouri further indicated that TAG.Global Knowledge Station would effectively contribute to providing education for all segments of society; irrespective of their areas of interest or level of technical proficiency, reaffirming that digital transformation is now a methodology and a lifestyle rather than a luxury. She continued by emphasizing that all individuals and communities shall keep up to date with such transformation to positively serve and benefit humanity, communities, and the homeland.

During the opening of TAG Knowledge Station, Mr. Al Ashkar gave a brief on the Knowledge Stations’ mission and the various courses it offers through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital Training Platform in more than 300 fields; especially in information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing and others.

He also pointed to the technological devices manufactured and produced by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of TAG.Global, praising the advanced level of such devices which have become available in the Lebanese market with high-specs at competitive and affordable prices.

For her part, Princess Zeina Arslan expressed her happiness for opening a Knowledge Station that serves the people in Choueifat city, outlining the services provided by the Foundation that include training, education, and health for all residents of the region.