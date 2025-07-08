Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-first Managed Services offerings. These next-generation IT support offerings embed artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven intelligence at the core of service delivery—redefining how enterprises manage IT operations. This initiative reflects Omnix’s vision to deliver value-centric, future-ready services that extend beyond traditional managed support models.

As enterprises continue their digital evolution, they are increasingly challenged by rising operational costs, resource constraints, compliance demands, cybersecurity threats, and the pressure to meet demanding SLAs. Omnix’s AI-first Managed Services offerings are purpose-built to address these challenges, offering proactive, scalable, and insight-rich support tailored for long-term operational excellence and measurable business impact.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said, “With the growing complexity of hybrid IT environments and the need for 24/7 resilience, it became evident that conventional support models are no longer sufficient. Our shift toward AI-first Managed Services marks a strategic evolution—from project-based delivery to long-term operational partnerships—empowering our clients to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining agility, visibility, and control.”

Bassel Kachfeh, Digital Solutions Manager at Omnix, added, “This launch is the result of a well-defined strategy that leverages our domain expertise, in-house capabilities, and market understanding. By embedding AI and automation throughout the service stack, we are enabling intelligent, adaptive IT operations that grow with our clients' business and technology needs.”

The new offerings are tailored for high-impact sectors such as: Government, Healthcare, Education, Utilities & Energy, Banking & Finance and Transportation. They cover a full spectrum of services including:

Service Desk & End User Support (Onsite and Remote)

Network & Infrastructure Operations (NOC)

Cloud & Platform Management (Public, Private, Hybrid)

Cybersecurity Monitoring and Support (SOC)

Database, Backup, and Disaster Recovery Operations

ITSM Process Management & Automation

AI-Driven IT Operations (AIOps).

At the core of Omnix’s Managed Services is a robust AI-first framework powered by intelligent agentic AI, predictive monitoring (AIOps), and advanced automation. These capabilities enhance critical IT operations such as ticket management, root cause analysis, SLA tracking, and decision-making. By embedding AI throughout the support lifecycle, Omnix ensures that service delivery is not only responsive but also anticipatory, enabling faster issue resolution and greater operational reliability.

What sets Omnix apart is its emphasis on proactive, intelligent support. Key differentiators include self-healing infrastructure, predictive and prescriptive insights, and AI models tailored to client environments. This is further strengthened by a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE), strategic technology partnerships, and the use of cutting-edge tools including conversational AI, ITSM platforms, and real-time monitoring systems. Together, these elements deliver continuous optimization, governance assurance, and measurable outcomes that align IT operations with business goals.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation.