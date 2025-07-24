RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced a multi-year strategic contract from Saudi Electric Company – National Grid SA. Wipro will implement a Smart Meter Data Management (MDM) system for the transmission network to modernize the client’s meter data platform, enhance operational efficiencies, and better manage risks.

"We are excited to build a long-standing relationship with National Grid SA and are dedicated to assisting them in navigating the evolving energy landscape,” said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited. “With our deep domain expertise in the energy sector, smart solutions and advanced technological capabilities, we are proud to contribute to projects that are essential to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and help the Kingdom realize its innovation and digitalization ambitions."

Wipro will design, develop, implement, and support the infrastructure and smart applications for the new MDM system. Through continuous monitoring, the system will improve grid stability by providing real-time data on power flow, voltage, and equipment data. Wipro will enable National Grid SA to improve its grid planning through intelligent forecasting and reporting. The intelligent integrations will support proactive maintenance, faster fault identification, and enhance visibility of energy usage patterns. This will allow National Grid SA to optimize its power dispatch, reduce operational costs, and minimize outages, leading to optimal experiences for the end user.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

