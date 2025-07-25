The total value of Bahrain's non-oil exports (national origin) increased by 12% to hit BD997 million ($2.63 billion) in Q2 over the last year's figures of BD894 million ($2.35 billion), according to a report by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 countries accounted for 68% of the total export value, stated iGA in its Q2 2025 Foreign Trade report, which encompasses data on Trade Balance, Imports, national origin Exports and Re-exports.

As per the report, unwrought aluminum alloys topped the list of products exported in Q2 netting a total of BD301 million (30%), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD151 million (15%) and aluminum wire not alloyed with BD53 million (5%).

According to iGA, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for the non-oil exports (National Origin) with transaction valued at BD220 million (accounting for 22% of the total) followed by the UAE with BD102 million (10.2%) and the US on third spot with BD98 million (9.8%).

As per the report, the value of non-oil imports increased by 9% hitting BD1,530 million in Q2 over last year's figure of BD1,410 million. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 68% of the total value of imports, it stated.

According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD212 million (14%), followed by UAE with BD137 million (9%) and Australia with BD124 million (8%).

The top imported products were non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with a total value of BD129 million (8.4%), followed by other aluminum oxide with BD117 million (7.6%) and parts for aircraft engines being the third with BD71 million (5%).

The iGA report said the total value of non-oil re-exports fell 6% to BD194 million for Q2 compared to BD206 million for same quarter last year.

The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 83% of the re-exported value with UAE topping the list with BD75 million (39%) followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD49 million (25%) and Luxembourg with BD8 million (4%).

Four-wheel drive was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD20 million (10%), followed by smartphones BD16 million (8%), and private cars came third with BD14 million (7%), said iGA in its report.

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD339 in Q2 compared to a deficit of BD310 million last year, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

