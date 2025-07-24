Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Uber today announced the launch of Senior Accounts across the MENA region, a new feature designed to make the Uber app easier and more accessible for older adults. Whether it’s heading to a doctor’s appointment, visiting family, or doing grocery shopping, the new product is aimed at helping older people move around with greater ease, while offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

Senior Accounts and Simple Mode are now rolling out across the MENA region – in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon. Importantly, the older adult and family organiser do not need to live in the same location.

Available through Uber’s Family Profiles, Senior Accounts present a streamlined version of the Uber app, featuring larger text, simplified screens, and the option for a trusted family member to offer remote support. For older adults who prefer to ride independently, Simple Mode can be switched on via the app’s accessibility settings.

With the introduction of Senior Accounts and Simple Mode, Uber is enhancing mobility to be more accessible and inclusive for older adults. These features reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to make the Uber app a platform that works for the entire family, from teens to seniors. Building on the success of Teen Accounts, Uber is bridging another important gap in the mobility space. In the MENA region, where strong family ties and intergenerational support are a way of life, this offering will help older adults stay independent and connected, with the reassurance that loved ones are always just a tap away.

Senior Accounts offer a simpler way to ride, with larger text, fewer steps, and easy-to-tap buttons. Riders in the MENA region can save favourite places, use flexible payment options, and let loved ones track trips in real time. Family members can also book or manage rides remotely, making travel more accessible for older adults.

How it works:

A family member sets up a Family Profile in the Uber app and invites an older adult to join as a senior.

The older adult receives a text message with a link to download the app and create their account.

Once set up, they can request trips independently or allow a family member to assist when needed.

Even for older adults not added to a Family Profile, Simple Mode can be enabled via the app’s Accessibility settings, offering a simplified experience with full account control.

With access to public transportation for seniors being difficult sometimes in the region due to distance, frequency limitations and also high temperatures, Uber’s new solution bridges this gap and supports families at every stage of life. Developed with input from older riders and accessibility advocates, these new features are part of Uber’s ongoing mission to make technology more inclusive and remove barriers to mobility.

The MENA region launch follows successful rollouts in the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, and underscores Uber’s commitment to building technology that works for every stage of life.

