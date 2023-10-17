Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to fostering innovation and research, ADU’s College of Engineering faculty are listed in the world’s top 2% of cited researchers for 2023, according to Stanford University. The projects listed cover a range of engineering disciplines that aim to find solutions for engineering challenges. This list is published by Elsevier, a Dutch academic publishing company specializing in scientific, technical, and medical content, annually featured by Stanford University.

The faculty were recognized for their distinguished research across various disciplines, including Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry, Associate Professor in Cybersecurity Engineering, who is among the top 2% in the career-long researchers list. Dr. Chaudhry has also published over 170 papers, with over 140 in Science Citation Indexed journals which have been cited over 5,000 times. Similarly, Dr. Moatsum Alawida, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, has focused his research interests on chaotic systems, chaos-based applications, multimedia security, blockchain, cybersecurity, drone security, and cryptography. Through Dr. Alawadi's research, he sought to bring new principles and techniques from programming languages to the design and implementation of secure and correct systems.

Furthermore, Dr. Osama Ahmed Mohamed, Professor of Civil Engineering and Chair of Architecture and Design Department, who led a team of researchers in a project aimed at reducing CO2 emissions associated with the construction industry, one of the notoriously large sources of human activities influencing the environmental footprint.

Moreover, Dr. Mohammed Asaad Ghazal, Professor and Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, has contributed an unparalleled record of 270 Scopus publications for the university, including an impressive 30% in the top 10% of journals. Dr. Ghazal’s research has garnered over 4,000 citations, reflecting the profound impact of his work on the scientific community.

Lastly, Dr. Taimur Hassan, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering, worked on several research projects that focused on Medical Imaging, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision. Additionally, Dr. Hassan has earned recognition for his prolific research output, with numerous publications featured in prestigious journals such as Information Fusion, Medical Image Analysis, and many more.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development and Professor of Electrical Engineering at ADU, said: “Thanks to our wise leadership, we at ADU aim to provide our students and faculty members access to world-class resources, facilities, and funding for impactful and transferable research. At ADU, we have advanced our research capabilities to commercialize innovations and research. We take pride in our faculty's outstanding success, as they have ranked among the top 2% in global citations. This accomplishment underscores our steadfast commitment to excellence in research and scholarly pursuits.”

ADU’s College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in the UAE. It offers a range of engineering and technology programs at undergraduate and postgraduate level, with new and innovative programs being introduced on an ongoing basis.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

