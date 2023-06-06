Consistently ranked as a leading educational institution,

In reflection of its sustainability efforts, the University has been ranked amongst the 301-400 in THE Impact Ranking for sustainability

Over the last year, ADU has achieved remarkable steps towards several UN SDGs

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been recognized by the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE Rankings) for achieving a key milestone in the ‘Highest Proportion of International Students’ ranking among the top 200 universities with the highest percentage of international students. ADU ranked in 2nd place in both the UAE and MENA region and 14th globally, with an impressive 59.6% of its students being international students. ADU firmly establishes itself as a leading University in the UAE and the region, which serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to cultivating a diverse and inclusive student community.

The ranking aligns with the University's strategy of internationalization, which has paved the way for the inauguration of ADU's Global Mobility Hub. The hub serves as a gateway to limitless opportunities for students and for those from partner universities eager to embark on a life-changing educational experience.

The University's capacity to attract students from various backgrounds reflects its global commitment and strong dedication to maintaining the highest standards in academia and student experience. With a diverse mix of over 100 nationalities, ADU is a world-class University that provides advanced educational programs to international students who wish to study in the UAE. These programs include engineering and applied sciences, business, finance and economics as well as health and environment, architecture, health sciences, law, and arts and sciences.

THE’s listing included six countries, representing the top 20 universities with high proportion of international students; the list includes the UAE, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Australia.

Furthermore, aligning with ADU's unwavering commitment to sustainability, the University was recognized in THE Impact Rankings for its remarkable achievements. ADU made its first appearance in THE’s version of the sustainability rankings, modeled on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and secured an impressive global position of 301-400 among a total of 1,591 esteemed academic institutions. THE Impact Rankings are global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During last year, ADU has achieved remarkable steps towards several UN SDGs, reflecting the University’s commitment to sustainable development in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and COP28. Among the notable recognitions, ADU ranked 2nd in the UAE and 89th globally for SDG1 -Poverty, secured 1st position in the UAE and 101-200 globally for SDG16 - Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and shared the 1st place in UAE and 201-300 globally for SDG2 - Zero Hunger.

Additionally, ADU ranked in the 1st place jointly in the UAE for both SDG14 - Life Below Water and SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities and ranked in the 3rd place for the UAE for SDG12 - Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG9 Industry Innovation & Infrastructure, as well as ranking in the 3rd place jointly in the UAE for SDG13 - Climate Action.

Building on a series of success stories, ADU was recognized by THE World University rankings last year where it was ranked in third place nationwide and first for the teaching pillar. Additionally, the University was ranked in second place in both research citations and excellence in educational and academic diversity environment at the national level.

Commenting on this occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to once again receive recognition from Times Higher Education Rankings (THE). This accomplishment serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional academic programs and unique learning opportunities in line with international standards and best practices. ADU’s exceptional academic environment is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and resources for their journey toward success, as well as drive solutions to the environmental, social and economic challenges the world is currently witnessing. Our relentless pursuit of excellence drives us to continually enhance our programs and offerings, to attract a greater number of students and empower them to thrive and prepare for their future careers.”

ADU is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. With a finger on the pulse of tomorrow’s market needs, ADU equips graduates with the tools and resources they need to become influential leaders of the future.

Times Higher Education’s mission is to be the definitive source of data, insight, and expertise on higher education worldwide. THE’s business is built on 10 million datapoints from 2,500 institutions in 93 countries; on unrivalled news, insight and intelligence; and on a relationship of trust with universities spanning 50 years. This unique combination enables THE to help institutions and their leadership teams, as well as millions of students every year, to make informed decisions that will define their futures.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs. Additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

