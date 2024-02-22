In line with the UAE Innovation Month,

The Competition will take place on the 23rd of May 2024, in hybrid mode

Awards for the research track will exceed AED 350,000

Registration is now open for undergraduate students interested in participating in the competition by visiting this website: https://eforms.adu.ac.ae/aduforms/urc/default2

Professor Montasir: “We extend our invitation to students from all disciplines to seize this exciting opportunity, to embark on a journey of creation, innovation, inspiration, and shaping the future of our nation together”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the Patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is hosting the 11th edition of the annual Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC). The multi-disciplinary Competition is open to all undergraduate students and will take place on the 23rd of May 2024, in hybrid mode. The deadline for registering for the Competition is on the 11th of March 2024, where participants within the UAE will be required to attend the competition at ADU’s Abu Dhabi Campus, whereas overseas participants will have the option to join either virtually or on campus.

The Competition aims to foster an inquiry-based culture among students while boosting their work skills and enhancing their employability. Additionally, it seeks to advance their creativity and build a foundation for the next generation of researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs. By nurturing these qualities, students will contribute to the improvement of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and pave the way for a sustainable future.

The URIC aligns with ADU’s continuous endeavors to equip future generations with the necessary tools for excelling in research and innovation across several fields such as engineering, business, health and life sciences, and social sciences. Furthermore, this year’s Competition will introduce five new fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Aviation and Aerospace Engineering, E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, Law, and Nutritional and Food Sciences.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the 11th Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition, which serves as a testament to Abu Dhabi University’s dedication to fostering a culture of creativity and critical thinking for undergraduate students. The URIC plays a pivotal role in advancing the UAE's knowledge-based economy for a sustainable ecosystem, through cultivating tomorrow's brightest minds. We extend our invitation to students from all disciplines to seize this exciting opportunity, and embark on a journey of creativity, innovation, inspiration, and shaping the future of our nation together.”

For the first time, undergraduate students will have the chance to choose between two tracks: the innovation and research track. Students are encouraged to partake in both tracks during the Competition.

The three winning teams partaking in the innovation track will receive expert entrepreneurship mentoring, access to ADU’s incubation hub, and financial support, including a prize of AED 10,000 to support their business plan. This track boosts innovative ideas with the potential for technology transfer, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among participants. Additionally, students are encouraged to submit a pitch deck which will be reviewed by a panel of experts to assess its commercial viability and potential for establishing a successful business.

Furthermore, students from the MENA region and beyond can participate in the research track by submitting their proposals for subject matter experts to review and provide their feedback. The total sum of awards for the research track will exceed AED 350,000, highlighting the University’s commitment to supporting groundbreaking research among undergraduate students. The top three winners in each discipline will be awarded a monetary prize, where the first-place winners will receive AED 5,000, second-place AED 3,000, and third-place AED 2,000.

Registration is now open for undergraduate students interested in participating in the competition by visiting this website: https://eforms.adu.ac.ae/aduforms/urc/default2

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah