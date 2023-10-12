Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Innovate Strategy (ADUi) efforts focused on accelerating sustainable and innovative agricultural solutions, ADU inaugurated its first on-campus AirFarm, an inflatable and portable farm, in collaboration with Midbar, a smart ag-tech South Korean company and H.E. Rashed Bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri Holding company (RBK). This inauguration is a result of a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ADU, Midbar, and RBK, to establish a business framework for delivering supply and Research and Development (R&D) solutions to the UAE market across several sectors. These sectors include but are not limited to agriculture, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), health, and water desalination.

Through this facility, ADU aims to maximize its innovation efforts to provide students, faculty and the wider UAE community with sustainable and inclusive solutions to overcome challenges and foster innovative thinking. The space will enable students and faculty with the opportunity to positively impact the UAE community by providing practical learning opportunities, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, promoting innovation, and contributing to sustainable solutions in agriculture, which reflects with the UAE's commitment to a sustainable and innovative future.

The project integrates various technologies, including the IoT and AI, in addition to more than 15 cutting-edge solutions, to create a sustainable environment for food security and agriculture.

A wide group of ADU’s senior management attended the inauguration, including Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor, Saeed Bin Rashed Khalfan Aldhaheri Vice Chairman, RBK and Mr. Moses Seo, Midbar CEO, in the presence of representatives from RBK, Gracia Group, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, American Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi, Modus Capital and Elite Agro Projects.

During the inauguration, attendees had the opportunity to tour and explore the Airfarm in addition to witnessing the inaugural harvest of fresh produce. They have also experienced firsthand delicious and nutritious produce grown on the Airfarm, underscoring its potential for promoting food security and sustainable farming practices globally. Advanced smart farming solutions support the community by increasing crop yields by up to 30% and reducing labor costs by up to 80%, as well as the need for inputs such as water and fertilizer.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to collaborate with Midbar to establish an AirFarm on campus, a facility that yields sustainable solutions to our community. Through this facility, we aim to provide our students and faculty with the tools and resources to explore new ideas that will enable them to become influential leaders. At ADU, we are dedicated to nurturing an environment that not only encourages innovation and critical thinking but also empowers our students to develop groundbreaking ideas that will shape a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

ADUi is focused on three main pillars including innovation, research and incubation which will serve as the engine for the advancement of innovation and entrepreneurship education in the UAE. The Strategy provides a “safe zone” for discovery, testing and controlled risk-taking that will afford optimum opportunities for the success of creative minds. In addition, it builds on the university-based research to empower both aspiring as well as seasoned innovators to pursue new ways to conceptualize, manifest and deliver product-value for a more sustainable and inclusive world.

Midbar is an innovative smart Ag-tech, enabling farmers in distressed areas around the world to grow food sustainably, effectively, and affordably. Midbar’s end-to-end smart farm solution is based on self-developed, innovative patent technologies comprising hardware made of advanced materials, IoT, and automated control systems.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com