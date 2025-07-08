Until August 01, 2025, customers who ship parcels worth AED 25 or more at any Emirates Post branch or kiosk will be entered automatically into the prize draw.

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post, in partnership with Dream Dubai, has launched a nationwide promotional prize campaign to transform routine shipments into opportunities for recognition and rewards. This campaign is part of a broader, ongoing collaboration between the two entities aimed at engaging communities and enriching public experiences through purposeful initiatives. Launched in celebration of the UAE’s Year of Community, the initiative highlights Emirates Post’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and fostering meaningful connections.

Running till August 01, 2025, the campaign invites customers across the Emirates to stay connected with loved ones by shipping parcels through any Emirates Post branch or kiosk. Each qualifying shipment of AED 25 or more earns customers automatic entry into the prize draw, with a chance to win a grand prize of AED 100,000, to be awarded on August 02, 2025. The offer is also valid for new subscribers to the P.O. Box service, with entries open exclusively to first-time users.

Rooted in the spirit of community, the campaign celebrates the vital role that connection, mobility, and inclusion play in everyday life - values that are core to both Emirates Post and Dream Dubai. By transforming everyday shipments into meaningful connections, this initiative reflects how collaboration between national institutions and community partners can deliver real, lasting value to people across the UAE - one shipment at a time.

For more information, customers may check the official prize page www.emiratespost.ae/RaffleDraw, visit any Emirates Post branch or contact Customer Care at 600 599 999 or customer.care@emiratespost.ae.

