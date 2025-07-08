Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Technologies, a leading provider of business and digital transformation solutions under Al-Futtaim Contracting, has announced a strategic partnership with Johnson Controls to bring the global smart building platform OpenBlue to the UAE market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering intelligent infrastructure and energy-efficient solutions to businesses and government entities across the region.

The announcement was made during a live showcase event hosted by Al-Futtaim Technologies, offering clients and industry stakeholders an in-depth look at the OpenBlue platform and Johnson Controls' Facility Explorer FX. The event highlighted how these technologies can help organizations transition toward smart, data-driven building management.

The platform will enable businesses to achieve real-time operational insights, predictive maintenance, and improved occupant experiences – all while advancing sustainability goals. By integrating digital intelligence with energy optimization, the platform addresses rising demand across the GCC for smarter, more efficient, and future-ready infrastructure.

Razi Hamada, General Manager, Al-Futtaim Technologies, said: "Our partnership with Johnson Controls marks a major step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient, and sustainable buildings across the region. With the launch of OpenBlue, we are empowering our clients to embrace digital transformation through real-time intelligence, energy optimization, and seamless occupant experiences. This collaboration reinforces Al-Futtaim Technologies' commitment to shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure in the UAE.”

Evgenia Ostrovskaya, Digital Region Leader EMEALA at Johnson Controls, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Al-Futtaim Technologies in bringing OpenBlue to the region. Together, we're defining the future of smart buildings with real-time analytics, energy efficiency, and seamless occupant experience."

This launch also builds on Al-Futtaim Technologies' track record in systems integration and its strategic focus on smart building solutions. The company's portfolio includes infrastructure, ELV systems, AV solutions, and managed services, serving sectors such as real estate, education, finance, and government across the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

As smart city development accelerates in the Middle East, this partnership positions Al-Futtaim Technologies and Johnson Controls as key enablers of next-generation digital buildings – driving operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and future-ready infrastructure across the region.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor’s Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

For more information, please contact: https://www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com/home/

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For more information, please contact: alfuttaim@webershandwick.com