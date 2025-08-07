Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a global distribution agreement with Amadeus, a global technology provider for the travel industry. The strategic partnership will enable Riyadh Air access to one of the largest global networks of travel sellers, supporting the airline’s ambitious growth plans and playing a key role in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s broader transformation agenda under Vision 2030.

By joining the Amadeus Travel Platform, Riyadh Air will connect to travel agencies and sellers in more than 190 countries, ensuring that its offers are accessible to travelers worldwide. This will be instrumental in attracting inbound tourism, promoting Saudi Arabia as a compelling global destination, and helping position the Kingdom as a leading aviation and tourism hub.

Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer at Riyadh Air, commented:

“Our mission is to create a truly world-class airline that reflects the ambition of Saudi Arabia. Partnering with Amadeus gives us the global reach, distribution power, and retailing capabilities needed to support our goal of flying to over 100 destinations by 2030. This partnership is not only about enabling seamless travel experiences, but also about contributing to the broader national vision of economic diversification, tourism growth, and enhanced global connectivity”.

As part of the agreement, Amadeus will also distribute Riyadh Air’s future NDC (New Distribution Capability) content, allowing the airline to deliver more dynamic, personalized offers to travelers and to take greater control of its indirect sales strategy. These advanced capabilities will further optimize Riyadh Air’s ability to deliver modern, flexible, and customer-centric retailing.

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA, Amadeus, said:

“The launch of Riyadh Air represents a major milestone for the Kingdom’s aviation industry, and we are proud to be their trusted technology partner from the very beginning. Amadeus brings not only global reach, but also advanced retailing, merchandising, and data-driven tools that will help Riyadh Air differentiate itself on the global stage. We are excited to support Riyadh Air’s contribution to Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s aspirations to become a global tourism and travel leader.”

Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and unveiled by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in 2023, Riyadh Air is set to play a pivotal role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, stimulate investment in tourism and infrastructure, and create a globally competitive aviation sector. The airline is expected to contribute over USD 20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP and generate more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.