Dubai, UAE; Bonds Avenue Residences, the first freehold property by Amirah Developments, introduced in the first half of 2025, has helped Dubai’s real estate market to record a 25 percent growth in the first half of 2025 to Dh431 billion from Dh345 billion in the same period, last year. The market has recorded 125,538 transactions, a 26 percent yearly growth, thanks to the popularity of projects like Bonds Avenue Residences on Dubai Islands – one of the most-sought after new destinations for investors and property buyers.

These results were bolstered by quarterly figures, building on the Dh893 billion transaction momentum from 2024. Despite anticipated headwinds, emerging developers like Amirah Developments are confident that the market will retain its growth trajectory, creating opportunities to launch new projects, particularly in areas poised to be the city’s future property hotspots.

Amirah Developments, a new entrant in Dubai real estate, made its foray earlier this year with its flagship development, Bonds Avenue Residences, on Dubai Islands. Redefining coastal living at an affordable price, the project caters to an expanding niche of luxury seekers, families, and new-age investors. It is comprised of a selection of apartments, penthouses, and townhouses that are meticulously curated around the needs of the modern resident.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said, “Dubai is a haven for homebuyers. Factors like investor-friendly policies, ease of ownership, robust infrastructure, and elevated standard of living appeal to the global community. The market has proven its resilience over and over again, the latest being the quarterly jump despite concerns of approaching slowdown. This sustainable ecosystem provides the perfect ground for developers to confidently introduce new projects and investors to reap manifold through higher returns.”

An upcoming coveted lifestyle destination, Dubai Islands will be a corridor to the emirate’s luxury housing landscape. Near about 9,800 global millionaires will make Dubai their home in 2025, as per Henley & Partners Private Wealth Migration Report, and with waterfront living attracting much attention from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), developers are coming up with high-profile projects that will boost the luxury housing segment. Amirah’s Bonds Avenue Residences is a recent addition to this segment, promising lucrative returns, enhanced lifestyle, and seamless property acquisition. Its location on Dubai Islands offers close proximity to the Arabian Gulf for coastal rejuvenation and some of Dubai’s historic landmarks that bear the city’s rich heritage.

The quarterly growth is a key indicator of the real estate market’s resilience. It recorded Dh142.7 billion in the first three months of 2025, gradually rising to Dh184 billion by end of Q2 – that marks the onset of summer, usually a sluggish period. Contrary to the anticipated periodic decline, DXB Interact recorded Dh65 billion transactions in July 2025, one of the top monthly results in the year to date. It was amplified by seasoned and new developers unveiling projects across Dubai, greater capital in-flow, as well as the population influx in Dubai. Bonds Avenue Residences, which was launched late in Q1, received massive expression of interest from buyers, underscoring the evergreen appeal of Dubai irrespective of seasonal downtrends.

About Amirah Developments

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences — it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah’s ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development’s journey to become a lasting force in the UAE’s premium property sector.

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.