Soudah, Saudi Arabia – Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, chaired by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, has opened registration for the third round of its English Language Program, designed to benefit the local community in the Soudah Peaks project area.

Delivered in partnership with King Khalid University, the program forms a key part of Soudah Development’s commitment to empowering local community through education, skills development, and long-term capacity building.

Registration is open from August 7 to August 16, 2025. The program offers participants a valuable opportunity to strengthen their English language proficiency, supporting future success in education, business, and tourism-related careers. Applications can be submitted through the registration link on Soudah Development’s website and social media channels. The training sessions will run from August 31 to November 5, 2025, and will be conducted in Abha and Rijal Almaa.

Following the successful graduation of 600 participants from the first two cohorts, this third round aims to build on that momentum. The English Language Program is a flagship initiative of Soudah Development’s Community Capacity Building Program, launched to drive sustainable growth and equip local talent for emerging opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Program Information:

Registration Opens: August 7, 2025

Registration Closes: August 16, 2025

Program Starts: August 31, 2025

Registration Link: https://sep.kku.edu.sa