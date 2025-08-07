Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity and access management solutions, has announced a new line of FIDO-certified credentials—now powered by the new Enterprise Passkey Management (EPM) solution— designed to help organizations deploy and manage passkeys at the enterprise scale. New research from FIDO Alliance shows that while 87% of enterprises are adopting passkeys, nearly half of those that are yet to deploy cite complexity and cost concerns as primary barriers. HID’s solution streamlines the shift to passwordless authentication.

This next phase of HID’s passwordless authentication roadmap gives enterprises choice, flexibility, and speed to deploy FIDO without compromising user experience or security posture. The expanded portfolio delivers phishing-resistant authentication with enterprise-grade lifecycle management, making scalable passwordless security accessible to organizations of all sizes. The solution works seamlessly across diverse work environments while reducing IT support requirements through centralized visibility and control.

"Phishing-resistant authentication isn't one-size-fits-all. It's a journey, and we're here to help enterprises along the way," said Sean Dyon, Vice President & Head of the Authentication Business Unit at HID. "Rolling out passkeys isn't just about issuing devices, it is about giving security teams the tools to manage them at the enterprise scale, with the same precision as the rest of the identity stack. Our next-generation portfolio delivers both the hardware diversity and FIDO management capabilities organizations need to deploy and manage passkeys at scale."

Unlock Enterprise-Grade Passkey Management – at scale

Rolling out FIDO across the enterprise isn’t just about secure hardware—it’s about control, continuity, and compliance. HID’s new subscription-based solution empowers IT and IAM leaders to drive passwordless adoption at scale—securely, efficiently, and with full administrative oversight.

With HID’s Enterprise Passkey Management, you can:

Remotely initiate and manage provisioning — Issue FIDO credentials on behalf of users to reduce manual effort, end user training requirements and accelerate deployment.

— Issue FIDO credentials on behalf of users to reduce manual effort, end user training requirements and accelerate deployment. Gain full lifecycle visibility — Manage issuance, revocation and audit trails at scale to support compliance and operational efficiency.



Expanded hardware portfolio for diverse enterprise needs

Through the expande Crescendo® line, there are three new purpose-built authenticators designed to meet diverse enterprise requirements:

Crescendo Keys – Redesigned in response to market feedback for improved ergonomics, usability and accessibility. Supports FIDO2, PKI, and OATH with remote PIN reset, perfect for power users and regulated environments.

Redesigned in response to market feedback for improved ergonomics, usability and accessibility. Supports FIDO2, PKI, and OATH with remote PIN reset, perfect for power users and regulated environments. Crescendo Cards – A single, universal credential—a corporate badge that offers both physical access to facilities and passwordless access to digital enterprise resources. Available as dual interface or contactless cards, with support for FIDO, PKI, OATH, and other key physical access technologies.

A single, universal credential—a corporate badge that offers both physical access to facilities and passwordless access to digital enterprise resources. Available as dual interface or contactless cards, with support for FIDO, PKI, OATH, and other key physical access technologies. OMNIKEY 5022 Contactless Reader – A high-quality, cost-effective FIDO reader for authentication to PCs and workstations.

All devices are fully compatible with Microsoft Entra ID and many other major identity providers, enabling seamless deployment within existing enterprise infrastructure.

Early testers have praised the solution's ease of use and enterprise readiness.

"The new Crescendo Key immediately stood out with its sleek and durable design. Getting started was simple, and the setup process was intuitive and fast. It stands apart from other FIDO keys on the market and is on par with the quality we have come to expect from HID credentials. We will be recommending this authentication device to all of our customers who require a secure credential for authentication to Entra ID and Windows accounts," stated David Backus, Sales Engineer at TX Systems Identity Solutions.

Physical access control support

This one-card solution provides FIDO-based, passwordless access to business applications and physical spaces to increase workforce productivity through simplified deployment and management.

Seos ® FIDO-Enabled Card – Combines Seos physical access technology with phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 authentication in a secure, single credential.

® Combines Seos physical access technology with phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 authentication in a secure, single credential. MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card - Integrates advanced DESFire EV3 smart card technology with FIDO 2.1 support for unified access.

For more information on how to successfully embrace the passwordless journey, visit the website.

