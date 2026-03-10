Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Eng. Mohamed Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, CEO of Royal Ambassador, affirmed that the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain stand united behind the nation’s banner under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He expressed his full confidence in the measures and steps taken by the esteemed government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to manage the exceptional circumstances currently facing the region and to maintain the Kingdom’s security, stability, and the safety of all citizens and residents.

Meanwhile, Al Kooheji confirmed that the limited incident that occurred at the Fontana Infinity tower in the Juffair area early Friday morning resulted in only minor material damage to a portion of the building, with no injuries or casualties recorded.

He pointed out that the rapid response and high professionalism of the General Directorate of Civil Defense played the primary role in containing the situation. The Civil Defense teams managed to bring the situation under control in record time through swift intervention and effective field efforts, preventing any injuries or loss of life.

Al Kooheji added that this response reflects the high level of readiness and efficiency maintained by the security services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of Interior for its significant efforts and dedication to preserving the security and safety of all citizens and residents.

Al Kooheji also praised the high readiness and professionalism of the Royal Ambassador team, the project operator, in managing such circumstances. The specialised team immediately commenced necessary remediation and repair works with speed and efficiency.

These efforts contributed to restoring conditions within the tower to normal in a short period, allowing residents to return to their apartments and resume their daily lives a testament to the professional standards and preparedness of the management team in handling such incidents.

Concluding his statement, Al Kooheji reaffirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty the King and with the support of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister - will continue to move steadily forward in solidifying the foundations of security and stability while advancing the path of development and prosperity.

He prayed to the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Bahrain’s land, leadership, and people, and to grant the GCC countries and the Arab and Islamic nations continued security, stability, and prosperity.

About Royal Ambassador:

Royal Ambassador is a leading property and hospitality management company in Bahrain, offering tailored residential solutions across the largest portfolio of luxury and premium residential projects throughout the Kingdom. With a client-first philosophy, Royal Ambassador provides 24/7 services, including cleaning, maintenance, concierge, leasing, and community engagement, ensuring residents experience seamless, five-star resort-like living. Backed by the expertise of Kooheji Development, Royal Ambassador is highly trusted for its high standards, reliability, and commitment to delivering excellence in every detail.

For more information, please visit: https://www.royalambassadorbh.com/