Mohamed Nagia: We are capable of transforming the marketing and content creation landscape in the region.

Cairo – In a strategic move to strengthen its regional presence and expand across several countries, The Mayor, a leading marketing agency specializing in celebrity and influencer management, hosted an exclusive event in collaboration with UAE-based real estate developer Binghatti. The event took place in Al Alamein, located in Egypt’s North Coast—one of the country’s most attractive summer destinations for both investments and large-scale events.

This marks another success for The Mayor, following its highly acclaimed debut event at the Pyramids of Giza. The agency once again showcased its ability to blend luxury, professional execution, and a high-end experiential touch, positioning itself as a game-changer in the Arab world’s marketing events scene.

The North Coast event witnessed the attendance of numerous prominent figures from the entertainment, media, and sports sectors, including actress Nelly Karim, TV host Saif Zaher, and football legend Ahmed Hassan, alongside an elite group of public figures, business leaders, media personalities, and regional influencers.

Behind the company’s rising success stands Mohamed Nagia, a distinguished entrepreneur and content industry leader based in the UAE. As Founder and CEO of The Mayor Agency, Nagia is recognized as one of the most influential Egyptian entrepreneurs driving innovation in digital marketing and influencer engagement across the region.

Speaking on the company’s next chapter, Mohamed Nagia announced the official launch of The Mayor Marketing Agency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting its ambitious expansion strategy beyond the UAE. This move underscores the company’s commitment to serving a broader client base of brands and public figures throughout the Arab world.

The Mayor Agency offers a full suite of services, including strategic marketing, public relations, luxury event planning, and comprehensive influencer account management. The agency is known for its professionalism and results-driven approach in amplifying the digital impact of global creators and celebrities.

Nagia brings with him deep experience managing collaborations with top influencers and global brands. His proven track record includes transforming events into viral success stories—no small feat in the highly competitive influencer marketing space.

Notably, The Mayor has led major campaigns for leading institutions such as Mashreq Bank in both Egypt and the UAE. The agency also boasts high-profile partnerships with global brands like D1 Milano and has successfully executed large-scale campaigns, including for COP28 in the UAE.