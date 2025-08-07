Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, the region’s leading fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse, announces the launch of the first-ever standalone Martha Stewart store in the Middle East, in partnership with global brand accelerator Marquee Brands. Located at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai, this debut marks a key milestone in the brand’s global retail expansion.

The new store offers an immersive home and lifestyle experience curated to reflect Martha Stewart’s signature aesthetic. Shoppers will find an extensive range of kitchenware, dining essentials, bedding, bath, fragrance, and home décor — all designed to inspire modern living with timeless elegance.

Following the successful launches at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Hills Mall, and most recently Mall of the Emirates, all three Martha Stewart stores are now officially open in Dubai. Further regional expansion is scheduled for next year, with new locations planned in India, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented “We are proud to bring the world of Martha Stewart to the Middle East. This launch reflects our commitment to partnering with globally respected brands and delivering exceptional retail experiences to our customers. Martha’s approach to quality, design, and elevated living aligns perfectly with our vision for the region.”

“This marks a major milestone for Marquee and the Martha Stewart brand,” said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands. “For the first time, consumers can step into a physical space dedicated entirely to Martha’s vision of living well. These stores are not just points of purchase—they’re destinations for discovery, inspiration, and exceptional design.”

Each store is designed as a destination, not just a shopping space, but a curated showcase of Martha’s legacy in entertaining, cooking, and home design. From her exclusive cookware line to premium home fragrance collections, the product range offers both practicality and beauty.

With more store openings on the horizon, Apparel Group and Marquee Brands are set to redefine the home retail landscape across the GCC and beyond.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.