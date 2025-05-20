RIYADH — The Saudi Fashion Commission has announced the second edition of the Saudi Fashion Awards, set to take place on May 22 in Riyadh.



As Saudi Arabia strengthens its global presence in the fashion and beauty industries, the awards aim to celebrate visionary talent and highlight the Kingdom’s rising role on the international style stage.



Following the success of last year’s inaugural edition, the 2025 ceremony introduces an expanded program with a renewed emphasis on the beauty sector and several new award categories.



Riyadh, increasingly recognized as a hub for creative industries, continues to position itself at the forefront of regional fashion transformation.



Key highlights of the event include awards recognizing top stylists, photographers, designers, and models, as well as international accolades supported by WWD that spotlight innovation in design and beauty.



The judging panel features leading names from the global industry, underscoring the event’s growing stature and international relevance.



Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said: “Riyadh is proudly emerging as the capital of fashion, beauty, and the future of the creative industries in the region. Its transformation from promise to global presence on red carpets, runways, and retail spaces reflects the ingenuity and dedication of a new generation of trailblazers redefining regional and international fashion standards.”

